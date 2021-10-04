Winnipeg Jets cut 11 players from training camp

With only two exhibition games remaining, the Winnipeg Jets got down to a more manageable number in training camp by making 11 cuts on Monday.

The Jets assigned eight players directly to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose, while three others were placed on waivers for the purpose of sending them to their top farm club if they clear.

The Jets moved two of their goalies, assigning Mikhail Berdin and Arvid Holm to the AHL. They’re joined by defencemen Declan Chisholm, Leon Gawanke, Simon Lundmark and Johnathan Kovacevic, while forwards Jeff Malott and Kristian Reichel were also returned to the Moose.

Six of the eight players cut by the Jets played for the Moose last season with Holm and Lundmark the only two newcomers.

Forwards Mikey Eyssimont, Luke Johnson, and Austin Poganski will be assigned to the Moose pending waivers.

“A bunch of them, I would say, accomplished probably what they could,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “They needed to get on the radar and be understood for the kind of player that they are. And then leave with that — that they go down and play with the Moose and (if) they’re playing well and they’re the best player, the coaches here know what to expect when they come up.

“A few of those guys that maybe I didn’t know, hadn’t coached them, hadn’t seen them in camp before — I got a little better handle on them.”

With the moves, the Jets have 28 players left in camp, including 16 forwards, 10 defencemen and their two goalies. With their tight salary cap situation, the Jets probably won’t carry a full 23-man roster. So the club is expected to trim three forwards and probably another three defencemen from the roster ahead of next Wednesday’s regular season opener in Anaheim.

With a win, two losses, and an overtime defeat, the Jets continue their pre-season schedule on Wednesday at home to the Calgary Flames at the Canada Life Centre.

