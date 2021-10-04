Waterdown’s Parkside Drive selected for Hamilton rainbow crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton’s next rainbow crosswalk will be in Waterdown.

Members of the public works committee, on Monday afternoon, voted to accept a private offer to pay for installation on Parkside Drive, at an estimated cost of $2,000.

The crosswalk will be painted at a location where students and others cross Parkside Drive to get to Waterdown District High School, Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary School and the Flamborough Family YMCA.

“It’s a wonderful community hub,” says Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge. “I’ve been really hoping someone in the community, Ward 15, would come forward and want to put in a rainbow crosswalk.”

Partridge adds that she’s “very appreciative” to the Valeri family, noting that it’s important to “many, many, many” in the community, with whom she says she’s had the pleasure of speaking.

Equity, diversity and inclusion is one of Hamilton City Council’s eight stated priorities for the 2018-2022 term.

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr says rainbow crosswalks support that priority be ensuring that equity-seeking communities feel safe, supported and have an enhanced sense of belonging.

