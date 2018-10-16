Hamilton finds sponsor for Pride crosswalk maintenance

The city of Hamilton has found a solution for the cost of maintaining the LGBTQ-rainbow and trans-flag crosswalks.

TD Canada Trust has entered a five-year sponsorship with the city, pledging $10,000 to maintain the crosswalks on Main Street West and Summers Lane.

“We are thrilled with the tremendous generosity from TD in sponsoring our trans flag and diversity rainbow crosswalks in front of city hall,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger in a media release issued by TD Canada trust. “The city of Hamilton is proud to celebrate our diversity and these crosswalks remain a colourful reminder for visitors and residents that Hamilton is for all.”

The funds will reportedly offset the cost of paint and other maintenance.

Eisenberger, as well as other city politicians and local activists, have been vocal in their suspicions that the black tire marks on the LGBTQ crosswalk in front of city hall were the work of vandals last summer.

Meanwhile, the rainbow crosswalk near McMaster University at the intersection of Sterling Street and Forsyth Avenue North had white paint spilled across it last month.

Hamilton police say they reviewed security video provided to them by the school, but it was inconclusive.

“TD is proudly supporting 83 Pride festivals and over 160 LGBTQ2+ organizations and initiatives to help build more connected communities,” according to the banking operation. “TD is proud to champion diversity and inclusion in partnership with the city of Hamilton to helping open doors for a more inclusive tomorrow where everyone feels a sense of belonging to their local community.”

Two banners showcasing TD Canada Trust’s support will be erected on Main Street West when the sponsorship takes effect on Nov. 1.