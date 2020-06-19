Burlington chooses Lakeshore Road for first rainbow crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Burlington, Ont., has unveiled its first rainbow crosswalk.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward and city councillors were joined by representatives from the LGBTQ2 community in making the first official crossing on Friday morning.

If you missed our Facebook Live coverage this morning of the official opening to our first #RainbowCrosswalk in #BurlON, you can watch it here: https://t.co/4LCqzPi3YZ #PrideMonth #Pride pic.twitter.com/oOvGgNYZFO — Marianne Meed Ward (@MariannMeedWard) June 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The waterfront location is at Lakeshore Road and Burlington Avenue, in front of Spencer Smith Park.

Meed Ward says it’s one visible way for the city to show its commitment to “equity, diversity and inclusion.”

READ MORE: Hamilton finds sponsor for Pride crosswalk maintenance

She adds that while it is Burlington’s first rainbow crosswalk, “it will not be our last.”

Meed Ward says about 15 locations were considered based on suggestions from the community, many of them near schools, a recognition that kids have been bullied for their sexual identity and “that has no place in Burlington, we don’t accept that.”

Hamilton’s first rainbow crosswalk, in front of city hall on Main Street West, was completed in 2018 as a symbol of diversity.