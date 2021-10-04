OPP, Ottawa police seize more than $1M in illegal pot in Kanata, Carleton Place

Send this page to someone via email

A joint task force of Ottawa and Ontario police units seized more than $1 million worth of illegal cannabis products in Kanata and Carleton Place last week, according to provincial investigators.

The OPP, working with various Ottawa police units, executed search warrants at a Huntsman Crescent home in Kanata and at a warehouse on Emily Street in Carleton Place on Sept. 29.

Combined, OPP said officers found 700 cannabis plants, around 88 kilograms of processed pot, 54 kilograms of “cannabis shake” and large amounts of cannabis resin and edibles. Several thousand dollars in cash as well as growing and processing equipment were also seized.

Four Ottawa residents are now facing charges.

OPP said 63-year-old Ronald Trempe and 53-year-old Marianne Sloan are facing a slew of charges for possession for the purpose of distributing, cultivation of cannabis outside the home and possession of an opioid.

In addition, 22-year-old Kayley Trempe and 28-year-old Justin Moore are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All four individuals are due in court in November.

