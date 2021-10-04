Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP, Ottawa police seize more than $1M in illegal pot in Kanata, Carleton Place

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 4:26 pm
OPP said they seized more than 700 cannabis plants from a Kanata home and Carleton Place warehouse on Sept. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP said they seized more than 700 cannabis plants from a Kanata home and Carleton Place warehouse on Sept. 29, 2021. via OPP

A joint task force of Ottawa and Ontario police units seized more than $1 million worth of illegal cannabis products in Kanata and Carleton Place last week, according to provincial investigators.

The OPP, working with various Ottawa police units, executed search warrants at a Huntsman Crescent home in Kanata and at a warehouse on Emily Street in Carleton Place on Sept. 29.

Combined, OPP said officers found 700 cannabis plants, around 88 kilograms of processed pot, 54 kilograms of “cannabis shake” and large amounts of cannabis resin and edibles. Several thousand dollars in cash as well as growing and processing equipment were also seized.

Read more: 3 arrested for illegal cannabis production in Alnwick-Haldimand Township

Four Ottawa residents are now facing charges.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP said 63-year-old Ronald Trempe and 53-year-old Marianne Sloan are facing a slew of charges for possession for the purpose of distributing, cultivation of cannabis outside the home and possession of an opioid.

In addition, 22-year-old Kayley Trempe and 28-year-old Justin Moore are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All four individuals are due in court in November.

Click to play video: 'Drinkables, edibles could lead future of cannabis industry' Drinkables, edibles could lead future of cannabis industry
Drinkables, edibles could lead future of cannabis industry – Sep 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOttawa Police tagOttawa Drugs tagOttawa police drug bust tagopp pot bust tagCarleton Place drug bust tagKanata drug bust tagOPP cannabis seized tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers