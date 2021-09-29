Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested for illegal cannabis production in Alnwick-Haldimand Township: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 12:01 pm
Northumberland OPP arrested three people for illegal cannabis production in Alnwick Haldimand Township. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP arrested three people for illegal cannabis production in Alnwick Haldimand Township. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Three people face cannabis-related charges following the raid of a property in Alnwick-Haldimand Township on Tuesday.

According to Northumberland OPP, as part of an investigation, officers executed a Cannabis Act warrant on a property along County Road 22, about 15 kilometres south of Roseneath and Alderville First Nation.

At the property, police say they seized 1,511 cannabis plants, 1,229 pounds of cannabis bud and 280 pounds of cannabis shake.

Read more: 5 arrested after $35M in cannabis seized from illegal grow-op in Northumberland County

Philip Nelson, 54, of Roseneath, Saiying Hu, 49, of Markham, and Guohua Wang, 51, of Unionville, were arrested and each charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and cultivating illicit cannabis.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 3, OPP said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation included members of the Peterborough/Northumberland OPP community street crime units, the OPP’s emergency response team and the canine unit.

Click to play video: 'Drinkables, edibles could lead future of cannabis industry' Drinkables, edibles could lead future of cannabis industry
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Marijuana tagCannabis tagNorthumberland County tagNorthumberland OPP tagRoseneath tagcannabis bust tagcannabis bud tagcannabis shake tagAlniwck Halidmand Township tagCounty Road 22 tagcultivating cannabis tagilliegal cannabis tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers