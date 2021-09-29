3 arrested for illegal cannabis production in Alnwick-Haldimand Township: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face cannabis-related charges following the raid of a property in Alnwick-Haldimand Township on Tuesday.

According to Northumberland OPP, as part of an investigation, officers executed a Cannabis Act warrant on a property along County Road 22, about 15 kilometres south of Roseneath and Alderville First Nation.

At the property, police say they seized 1,511 cannabis plants, 1,229 pounds of cannabis bud and 280 pounds of cannabis shake.

Philip Nelson, 54, of Roseneath, Saiying Hu, 49, of Markham, and Guohua Wang, 51, of Unionville, were arrested and each charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and cultivating illicit cannabis.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 3, OPP said Wednesday.

The investigation included members of the Peterborough/Northumberland OPP community street crime units, the OPP’s emergency response team and the canine unit.