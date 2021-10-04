Calgary hockey player suspended after locker room video posted to social media

Send this page to someone via email

A hockey player on one of the Calgary Buffalo Hockey Association’s 14 teams has been suspended indefinitely after an inappropriate video of another player in a dressing room was shared on social media.

The organization said it couldn’t disclose which team the players were on due to privacy reasons.

According to CBHA president Carolyn Forrest, the suspended player took video of another player in a dressing room on the evening of Sept. 30, and shared it on SnapChat, to other players in the organization.

The organization became aware of the video the next day.

“The CBHA takes matters of this nature extremely seriously and expects all CBHA members to act in accordance with the association’s code of conduct,” Forrest said.

“The CBHA’s discipline committee is currently gathering facts with respect to the incident and will reach a final disciplinary decision in due course.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The CBHA's discipline committee is currently gathering facts with respect to the incident and will reach a final disciplinary decision in due course."

The CBHA said its top priority is player safety, and while a review of its code of conduct is underway to “enhance protection,” the organization also took quick action in response to the video being posted.

“The CBHA immediately issued recommendations to all of our coaches that they collect player cell phones upon entering the dressing room and return them as players depart, and will review the codification of these recommendations in the code of conduct,” Forrest said.

The CHBA said it understands incidents like this “can significantly impact the mental health of those involved,” as well as others in the organization.

“We are in communication with our mental health service providers to provide support as required for any CBHA members affected by this incident.”

Players in the CBHA range in age from 11 to 21.