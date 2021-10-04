N.B. reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 75 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick announced that two people have died in Zone 1 (Moncton region) due to COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 68.

The people who died include a person in their 80s and another in their 90s.

The province also reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 65 recoveries. The number of active cases is 767.

Of the new cases, 48 or 64 per cent are unvaccinated, five or seven per cent are partially vaccinated and 22 or 29 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are 49 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 21 in an intensive care unit. No one under the age of 19 is currently hospitalized.

Of those currently in hospital, 38 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 80.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 89.5 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Confirmed cases in schools and child-care facilities

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development said it is working with public health to develop “new approaches” to address the recent impact COVID-19 has had on schools, including wider use of rapid testing.

The department will have more information to share on this in the coming days.

Positive cases have been confirmed in schools and child-care facilities in zones 1 (Moncton region), 2 (Saint John region), 3 (Fredericton region), 4 (Edmundston region), 5 (Campbellton region) and 6 (Bathurst region) since Friday, Oct. 1.

Public health provided a list of the schools affected:

Zone 1 (Moncton region) – A case was confirmed at the following schools: École l’Odyssée; Queen Elizabeth School; Forest Glen School; Hillsborough Elementary, all located in Moncton and École Notre-Dame. A new case or cases have been confirmed at the following previously impacted schools: Beaverbrook School; Edith Cavell School; Birchmount School; Harrison Trimble High School, Moncton High School; all located in Moncton and Riverview East School. A case or cases have also been confirmed at the following early learning and child-care facilities: Country Kids Day Care in Riverview; Le Garoussi in Moncton; Garderie Univers d’enfants II in Moncton; Institut Apprenti-Sage in Dieppe; and Club Ste-Thérèse 2 in Dieppe.

Zone 2 (Saint John region) – A case was confirmed at the following schools: Fairvale Elementary School in Rothesay; and Simonds High School and Forest Hill School, both located in Saint John. A new case has been confirmed at Sussex Elementary School, which was previously impacted. A case or cases have also been confirmed at the following early learning and child-care facilities: Janie’s Kid Zone in Quispamsis; and Garderie au Bourgeonnet and Garderie à petits pas, both located in Saint John.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region) – A case was confirmed at École Arc-en-Ciel in Oromocto. A new case or cases have been confirmed at the following previously impacted schools: Donald Fraser Memorial School in Plaster Rock and Townsview School in Woodstock.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – A new case or cases have been confirmed at the following schools, which were previously impacted: École Mgr-Martin in Saint-Quentin, École Marie-Gaétane in Kedgwick and École Élémentaire Sacré-Cœur in Grand Falls. A case or cases have been confirmed at the following early learning and child-care facilities: CPE Les Poussins in Clair; Garderie les Ribambelles en folies in Saint-Léonard and Garderie les Ptits amis de Amy in Grand Falls. A new case has also been confirmed at Centre Éducatif Les petits pas in Saint-Quentin, which was previously impacted.

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) – A case was confirmed at École aux Quatre Vents in Dalhousie. A new positive case was confirmed at Dalhousie Regional High School, which was previously impacted. A new case has also been confirmed at Garderie Dragon Day Care in Atholville which was previously impacted.

Zone 6 (Bathurst region) – A case was confirmed at École François-Xavier Daigle in Allardville.

Since Sept. 7, 74 schools and 40 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

