Winnipeg pedestrian, 50, killed in crash on Portage Avenue Friday

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old pedestrian.

Police said they were called to the 1700 block of Portage Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Friday, where they found a woman who was taken to hospital in critical condition. She later died of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle spoke with investigators at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

