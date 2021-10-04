Manitoba adds 324 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 2 deaths

Public Health Officials are announcing 324 cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as well as two new deaths.

The province says Saturday saw 121 cases, Sunday saw 120 and on Monday there were 83. Out of these cases, 122 were in the southern health region and 87 in Winnipeg.

The newest victims of the virus are two males in their 70s, both from the southern health region.

Of the new 83 cases, 67 per cent of individuals (57) are not vaccinated, four per cent (three people) have had one dose of vaccine and 29 per cent (24) have had both doses.

Additionally, vaccines can now be given at the same time as non-COVID-19 vaccines. Previously, people had to wait 14 or 28 days in between doses of different vaccines but with updated guidance, people no longer need to wait.

Out of the 814 active cases in the province, 61 per cent (497) are among those who are not vaccinated, 30 per cent (246) among those with both doses and nine per cent among those with one dose (71).:

There are currently 64 active patients in the hospital, with 13 of those requiring intensive care. The majority of patients are unvaccinated. Breakdown below:

Hospital

Not vaccinated: 51 people (80 per cent of hospitalized individuals)

Vaccinated with one dose: four people (six per cent)

Vaccinated with both doses: nine people (14 per cent)

ICU

Not vaccinated: 10 people (77 per cent)

Vaccinated with one dose: two people (15 per cent)

Vaccinated with both doses: one person (eight per cent)

According to the provincial vaccine bulletin, a total of 1,990,737 of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

To date, 2,435,830 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Manitoba. These include:

1,534,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

808,920 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

91,960 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

If people need a third dose and are not sure if they are eligible, refer below:

All residents and staff of First Nation personal care homes,

All residents of personal care homes in Manitoba,

People who are immunocompromised,

People who require a third dose to meet travel requirements at their destination, or

Individuals who previously received doses of vaccines that are not approved by Health Canada.

School-based clinics, pop-up clinics and supersites are all open and taking appointments if people wish to get the vaccine.

The virus has put a total of 98 Manitobans in the hospital, with 18 of them requiring intensive care.

The total number of cases Manitoba has seen is 60,943 with 58,916 recoveries and 1,213 deaths.

The provincial test positivity rate is now 3.7 per cent, which is up from the 3 per cent on Friday, while in Winnipeg it’s 1.5 per cent.

2,403 tests are being done daily with 1,014,482 tests total.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces

