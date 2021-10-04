Puppy surrendered to the BC SPCA after dog attack left owners with hefty bill

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA is asking for help for a seven-month-old puppy who was attacked by another dog.

Daryl, a Shih Tzu-English Springer Spaniel cross, was left with a broken jaw after being attacked by a larger dog recently in Campbell River.

The BC SPCA said Daryl’s owners were unable to care for him and pay his medical bills so he was surrendered to the organization.

“Daryl’s broken jaw required plating, which cost $1,650,” Stephanie Arkwright, manager of the BC SPCA in Campbell River, said in a release.

“His recovery is expected to take at least three or four more weeks.”

He is currently in foster care and is expected to make a full recovery, the BC SPCA said.

“Daryl still loves other dogs, he gets along with cats and children. He hasn’t let this incident slow him down — he is a wonderful little dog and will be an amazing candidate for adoption once healed,” Arkwright added.

The BC SPCA is asking if anyone can help Daryl and other animals that need care, to donate on its website.

Petsecure has pledged to match donations up to $2,000.