Police arrest inmate who escaped from Dartmouth jail, 2nd man still on lam

Police in Halifax have arrested one of two men who escaped from the correctional facility in Dartmouth last month.

Chad Stephen Clarke, 28, and Thomas Joseph Smith, 31, escaped from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility on the evening of Sept. 23.

Halifax Regional Police say they stopped a stolen vehicle at 2 a.m. today on Frederick Avenue in Halifax.

“Officers took a man and woman into custody. The man was identified as Chad Clarke,” police said in a news release.

Clarke was on remand at the facility for several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, possession, and break and enter.

Police continue to search for Smith. He’s described as being six-feet-tall, about 180 pounds, and has brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Smith was also on remand at the facility for several charges, including driving while disqualified, failure to attend court, breaches of conditions, robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.