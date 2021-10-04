COVID-19: 9 new cases over weekend in Peterborough area as active cases increase to 29

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend along with a new school outbreak.

In its update issued around 11:20 a.m. Monday, the regional health unit reported 29 active cases, up from 23 reported on Friday afternoon (updates are not provided on the weekend).

Other data from the health unit includes:

Total confirmed cases : 1,840 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

: 1,840 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases : 1,065 — an additional six cases since Friday (1,059). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first variant case on Feb. 23.

: 1,065 — an additional six cases since Friday (1,059). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first variant case on Feb. 23. Resolved cases : 1,788 — an additional three cases since Friday (1,785). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.1 per cent of all cases.

: 1,788 — an additional three cases since Friday (1,785). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.1 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 273 — up from 220 reported on Friday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

273 — up from 220 reported on Friday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Deaths : 23 — the latest death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29.

: 23 — the latest death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Friday (most recent data). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Friday (most recent data). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas. Testing: More than 60,850 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 250 since Friday’s update.

More than 60,850 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 250 since Friday’s update. Outbreaks: Two active — an outbreak at Havelock-Belmont Public School was declared over the weekend with four cases. A workplace outbreak was declared in Peterborough County on Friday. No details were provided. The health unit has dealt with 319 COVID-19 cases (three more since Friday) associated with 54 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Two active — an outbreak at Havelock-Belmont Public School was declared over the weekend with four cases. A workplace outbreak was declared in Peterborough County on Friday. No details were provided. The health unit has dealt with 319 COVID-19 cases (three more since Friday) associated with 54 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care, which make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

88 cases have required hospitalized care, which make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases. COVID-19 exposure: 75.4 per cent of all cases (1,388) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 20.2 per cent (371 cases) are connected with community spread; 3.8 per cent (69 cases) related to travel and 0.7 per cent (12 cases) have yet to be determined.

75.4 per cent of all cases (1,388) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 20.2 per cent (371 cases) are connected with community spread; 3.8 per cent (69 cases) related to travel and 0.7 per cent (12 cases) have yet to be determined. School cases: The most recent data on school and post-secondary school cases can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday, which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone aged 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week and next include:

Monday, Oct. 4 : Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — noon to 6 p.m. and at R.F. Downey Public School, 1221 Neptune St. in Peterborough — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — noon to 6 p.m. and at R.F. Downey Public School, 1221 Neptune St. in Peterborough — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 : Roger Neilson Public School (gym) , 550 Erskine Ave. in Peterborough — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at PACE at Peterborough Collegiate and Vocational School (gym), 201 McDonnel St. in Peterborough — 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Roger Neilson Public School (gym) 550 Erskine Ave. in Peterborough — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at PACE at Peterborough Collegiate and Vocational School (gym), 201 McDonnel St. in Peterborough — 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 : Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct 8: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School, 405 Douro 4th Line in Douro — 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

Story continues below advertisement

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.