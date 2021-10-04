SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Havelock school, new cases at Peterborough, Norwood schools

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 11:07 am
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Havelock-Belmont Public School. View image in full screen
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Havelock-Belmont Public School. Havelock Belmont Public School

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Havelock-Belmont Public School.

According to the Kawartha Pine Ridge DIstrict School Board, as of 9:07 a.m. Monday, there are four active cases with the outbreak that was declared over the weekend. The school board does not state if cases involve students or staff.

The kindergarten to Grade 6 school remains open, the school board says.

Read more: Ontario throne speech prioritizes COVID-19 economic recovery

In February, the school had to close a number of classes due to two cases of COVID-19.

Other active cases for the school board as of Monday morning include one case each at Kenner Collegiate Vocational Institute and at Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute.

Since Friday, three cases at Millbrook/South Cavan Public School in Millbrook and a case at Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough are now resolved, the school board reports.

 

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reports two cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

  • Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough: One case  — unchanged since Sept. 27. The school remains open.
  • St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood: One new case. The school remains open.
Trent University reports two active cases (one each at its Peterborough and Durham campuses. The university also reports 89 per cent of students and 95 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated. Another seven per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its campus in Peterborough.

Peterborough Public Health as of Monday morning reported 29 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction, up from 23 on Friday.

