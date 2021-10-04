Menu

Canada

OPP investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in Yarker, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 10:05 am
Police are investigating the cause of a crash that left a 53-year-old man dead in Yarker, Ont. OPP say the vehicle lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police are investigating the cause of a crash that left a 53-year-old man dead in Yarker, Ont. OPP say the vehicle lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP are looking into the cause of a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead in Yarker, Ont., over the weekend.

According to police, emergency crews received notice of a crash around noon Sunday on Huffman Road between County Road 6 and German Road.

Police say the vehicle lost control and struck a tree.

Read more: 2 killed following collision on road near CFB Trenton: Quinte West OPP

The crash killed the 53-year-old male driver.

Police closed the road to investigate the incident, but it has since reopened.

OPP ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact them.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
