1 dead after crash on Hwy. 35 near Cameron in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 8:08 pm
Click to play video: '1 dead following minivan crash on Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP' 1 dead following minivan crash on Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the driver died and a passenger was injured after a minivan crashed on Hwy. 35 north of Lindsay on Sunday morning.

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35 north of Lindsay, Ont., on Sunday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 8 a.m. emergency crews responded to a crash involving a minivan. Detours were in place at Naylor Road and Long Beach Road in the community of Cameron until 3:15 p.m.

Read more: 1 dead following Highway 7 crash east of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

OPP says the driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased while a passenger was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The name of the victim has yet to be released pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash that has not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

