1 dead after crash on Hwy. 35 near Cameron in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35 north of Lindsay, Ont., on Sunday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 8 a.m. emergency crews responded to a crash involving a minivan. Detours were in place at Naylor Road and Long Beach Road in the community of Cameron until 3:15 p.m.

OPP says the driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased while a passenger was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

#CKLOPP are on scene investing a fatal collison on #Hwy35 N of Lindsay. The Highway is closed near Cameron, between Naylor Rd and Long Beach Rd. ^ln pic.twitter.com/VshXBzOCUw pic.twitter.com/SdA6fVYXrY — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 3, 2021

The name of the victim has yet to be released pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash that has not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122.