Public Safety Agency issues fire ban for most of east-central Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has issued a provincial fire ban for all provincial Crown lands, including provincial parks located with the fire ban area, for most of east-central Saskatchewan.

SPSA said the fire ban was put into place due to hot and dry conditions and increasing fire activity.

“With hunting season comes more human activity and, as a result, more human-caused fire starts,” SPSA Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts said.

“The SPSA encourages all residents, including hunters, to exercise caution to prevent fire starts and for all municipalities to examine the fire risk in their area.”

The ban also includes land within 4.5 kilometers of the provincial forest boundary.

The fire ban is effective immediately.

The ban includes any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks within the following areas:

South of Highway 106 from the Manitoba border to Highway 55;

South of Highway 55 from Highway 106 to Prince Albert;

East of Highway 2 from Prince Albert to Highway 5; and

North of Highway 5 to the Manitoba border.

Currently, there are 11 wildfires burning in the province. This includes several wildfires burning in the area covered by the ban.

Saskatchewan has had 608 wildfires so far in 2021, which is more than double the five-year average of 298.

Roberts said the SPSA continues to monitor and detect fires as the warm weather and dry conditions persist into the fall.

“It is not uncommon for fires to continue to burn into the fall during warm and dry conditions such as we are experiencing,” Roberts said.

The SPSA is responding to several fires near Hudson Bay with helicopter and ground crews.

“Smoke from these fires may impact local communities, depending on wind strength and direction. The SPSA is in contact with community leaders and encourages anyone affected by smoke to stay indoors at this time.”

Individuals who spot a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1, or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.

The latest fire risk maps and a municipal fire ban map can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

People are encouraged to visit Tourism Saskatchewan for information about the fire restrictions within all provincial parks.