Canada

Saskatchewan fire ban in place since July 2 lifted: SPSA

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 2:37 pm
Due to recent rainfall and cooler weather, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is lifting the provincial fire ban that has been in place since July 2. View image in full screen
Due to recent rainfall and cooler weather, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is lifting the provincial fire ban that has been in place since July 2. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is lifting the provincial fire ban in place since July 2, according to an announcement made on Monday.

The SPSA says the decision comes due to recent rainfall and cooler weather.

Read more: Wildfire smoke having an impact on Saskatoon events

The fire ban was in effect across all Crown lands, provincial parks and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.

“Some municipalities continue to experience a high fire risk and may choose to keep their fire bans in place,” the SPSA said in a press release on Monday.

“The SPSA continues to encourage all municipalities to examine the fire risk in their local area and reminds the public to practice fire safety.”

Read more: Saskatchewan continues fire efforts as temperatures rise in the province

SPSA is asking anyone who comes across a wildfire to call 1-800-667-9660, dial 911 or contact the closest SPSA forest protection area office.

The latest fire risk maps and municipal fire ban map can be found on the Saskatchewan website.

