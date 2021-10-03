Quebec COVID-19 cases drop below 500 as province records 1 more virus-related death

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 499 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one more death related to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by nine from Saturday to 292, while the number of patients in intensive care climbed by five to 88.

#COVID19 – En date du 2 octobre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF En raison d’un problème technique, les données pour la vaccination ne sont pas disponibles actuellement. La situation devrait être rétablie dès demain. pic.twitter.com/9Plb7qzAT5 — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) October 3, 2021

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 574.

The government says of the latest reported infections, 346 were among people who were either unvaccinated or were two weeks removed from a first dose.

According to Quebec public health, about 89 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 84 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with both shots.

Officials say they were not able to update the daily vaccination data due to a technical problem.

–with files from the Canadian Press