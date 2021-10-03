SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec COVID-19 cases drop below 500 as province records 1 more virus-related death

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 12:54 pm
Moderna has catapulted from a biotech startup, a little over a decade ago, to a household name. Now, the company is setting its sights on variants in a bid to stay ahead of the coronavirus. Carolyn Jarvis reports from Moderna's production hub just outside of Boston, to get an inside look at how the company is keeping pace with a pandemic.

Quebec is reporting 499 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one more death related to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by nine from Saturday to 292, while the number of patients in intensive care climbed by five to 88.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 574.

The government says of the latest reported infections, 346 were among people who were either unvaccinated or were two weeks removed from a first dose.

READ MORE: Canadians may need COVID-19 boosters by Christmas, Moderna president says

According to Quebec public health, about 89 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 84 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with both shots.

Officials say they were not able to update the daily vaccination data due to a technical problem.

–with files from the Canadian Press

