Canada
October 3 2021 11:00am
05:50

Sask. Health Authority top doctor does not see end in ‘near future’ to climbing COVID-19 hospitalizations

‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson joins Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Medical Officer Dr. Susan Shaw to discuss what she calls a crisis in the province’s health-care system. Saskatchewan is seeing record-setting hospitalizations in a Delta variant-fuelled fourth wave, and Shaw doesn’t see a plateau coming in the near future. She is hopeful the newly introduced proof of vaccination system will help slow growing COVID case rates in Saskatchewan.

