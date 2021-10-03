Sask. Health Authority top doctor does not see end in ‘near future’ to climbing COVID-19 hospitalizations
‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson joins Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Medical Officer Dr. Susan Shaw to discuss what she calls a crisis in the province’s health-care system. Saskatchewan is seeing record-setting hospitalizations in a Delta variant-fuelled fourth wave, and Shaw doesn’t see a plateau coming in the near future. She is hopeful the newly introduced proof of vaccination system will help slow growing COVID case rates in Saskatchewan.