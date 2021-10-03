COVID-19: 20 new cases, 15 recoveries in London and Middlesex Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The region’s total COVID-19 case count now stands at 14,074 cases of which 13,669 have recovered, an increase of 15 from Saturday.

The death toll remains unchanged at 239. The most recent death was reported Wednesday and involved a fully vaccinated man in his 70s.

Of the 166 active COVID-19 cases, 145 are in London.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern sits at 4,259.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

745 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre does not report COVID-19 data over the weekend.

As of Friday, 13 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Seven were in adult critical care/the intensive care unit.

There were five or fewer COVID-19 inpatients in Children’s Hospital and five or fewer inpatients in paediatric critical care.

The number of staff cases remains at five or fewer.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) reported one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.

Outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any active institutional outbreaks, however, there are several outbreaks reported at area schools and child-care/early-years centres.

The following schools have active outbreaks:

Lord Elgin Public School, declared Sept. 26

Wilfrid Jury Public School, declared Sept. 26

St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School, declared Oct. 1

The following child-care or early-years centres have active outbreaks:

Kidlogic London, declared Sept. 26 (three cases)

Chelsea Green Children’s Centre, declared Oct. 2 (case number unknown)

The health unit is also reporting one COVID-19 case at Bright Beginnings Pre-School Home Daycare in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Schools

In addition to the outbreaks listed above, eight schools have active cases associated with them:

B. Davison Secondary School Secondary School (one case)

Clara Brenton Public School (one case)

Eagle Heights Public School (one case)

London Christian High (one case)

Lord Elgin Public School (nine cases, though the TVDSB is reporting 12 active cases and 1 resolved case)

Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School (one case)

St. Anthony Catholic French Immersion School (two cases)

St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School (two cases)

The health unit said at least 86 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, and child-care/early-years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

As of end of day Sept. 25, 80.9 per cent of eligible residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 86.5 per cent had at least one dose.

Since Aug. 20, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 68.29 per cent of all cases (or 560 of 820 cases) and 78.13 per cent of all hospitalizations (or 25 of 32 hospitalizations).

Meanwhile, 18.05 per cent of all cases (or 148 of 820 cases) involved those who were fully vaccinated while 15.63 per cent of all hospitalizations (five of 32) involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

The rest of the cases involved individuals who were partially vaccinated or not yet protected by vaccination.

Of the seven COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, four involved people who were unvaccinated, two involved individuals who were fully vaccinated and one involved someone who was not yet protected by vaccination.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.8 per cent for the week of Sept. 19, down from 2.2 per cent for the week of Sept. 12.

Ontario

Ontario reported 580 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 588,101.

Of the 580 new cases recorded, the data showed 296 were unvaccinated people, 38 were partially vaccinated people, 173 were fully vaccinated people and for 73 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,752 as two more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 573,366 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 4,983.

Test positivity was 2.0 per cent on Sunday, up from Saturday’s at 1.8 per cent.

In Ontario, 86.45 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 81.23 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The government said 32,220 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 10,888 tests currently under investigation.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend. As of Friday, the health unit reported:

4,295 total cases

43 active cases

4,166 resolved cases

86 deaths

1,184 variant of concern cases, with 771 Alpha, 359 Delta and 54 Beta or Gamma

Of the 43 active cases in the region, 21 were in Elgin County (including 10 in Aylmer) and 22 were in Oxford County (including eight in Woodstock).



Five people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the health unit said, with two cases in the ICU.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

As of Sept. 19, the region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.2 per cent, down from 2.6 per cent a week earlier.

As of Sept. 30, 80.6 per cent of those 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 85.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

SWPH adds that if anyone needs a copy of their vaccination receipt, they can download it online using their postal code and Ontario health card or call 1-833-943-3900.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

As of Friday, HPPH reported:

2,182 cases

37 active cases

2,080 recoveries

65 deaths

Among the 37 active cases, 13 were in Perth East, six in West Perth and four in Huron East. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Two COVID-19 patients were in hospital. There are two active COVID-19 cases involving a health-care worker.

An outbreak is ongoing at Blue Water Rest Home in Bluewater, a long-term care home. The outbreak was declared Sept. 17 and involves one case among a resident and two staff cases.

An outbreak was declared Sept. 21 at Listowel District Secondary School in North Perth. There were no active cases associated with the outbreak as of Friday.

One outbreak is also active, involving an unidentified workplace.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.0 per cent as of the week of Sept. 19, up from 1.8 the week before.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Sept. 27, 77.8 per cent of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 83.2 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website. Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Sunday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



3,908 cases (an increase of five)

95 active cases (a decrease of five)

3,743 resolved cases (an increase of 10)

70 deaths (unchanged)

LPH does not record specific COVID-19 data over the weekends.

As of Friday, 561 variant of concern cases had been recorded in the region. Of those, 439 have been Alpha, 104 have been Delta and 18 have been Gamma.

Two COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health on Friday.

LPH is reporting active outbreaks at:

Generations Day Care – Queen Elizabeth Site, declared Sept. 28 and involving fewer than five cases.

Bkejwanong Kinomaagewgamig Elementary School, declared Sept. 24 and involving five cases.

Bkejwanong Children’s Centre, declared Sept. 22 and involving fewer than five cases

Gregory A. Hogan Catholic School, declared Sept. 20 and involving fewer than five cases

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

Among those aged 12 and older, 76.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Lambton Public Health is also working with Lambton County Library in an effort to make it easier to obtain vaccine receipts by assisting residents having trouble downloading or printing the receipts.

—With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel, Jessica Patton and Sawyer Bogdan

