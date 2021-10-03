Ontario reports 580 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 580 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 588,101.

Of the 580 new cases recorded, the data showed 296 were unvaccinated people, 38 were partially vaccinated people, 173 were fully vaccinated people and for 73 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 110 cases were recorded in Toronto, 85 in Peel Region, 47 in Ottawa, 42 in York Region, and 38 in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 35 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,752 as two more deaths were record.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 21,870,930 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 23,884. Of the new shots administered, 7,994 were first doses and 15,890 were second doses.

Story continues below advertisement

In Ontario, 86.45 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 81.23 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 573,366 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 4,983.

The government said 32,220 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 10,888 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity was two per cent on Sunday, up from Saturday’s at 1.8 per cent.

Ontario reported 144 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by 130 from Saturday) with 163 patients in intensive care units (up by one) and 107 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by three).

Advertisement