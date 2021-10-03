Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after stabbing at east-end Toronto apartment building

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 9:16 am
Toronto police on scene of a fatal stabbing in the city's east end. View image in full screen
Toronto police on scene of a fatal stabbing in the city's east end. Gord Edick/Global News

A man is dead after a stabbing at a east-end Toronto apartment building Sunday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of an apartment building in the area of Coxwell and Casci avenues just before 4 a.m.

Police said an altercation took place and a man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital in serious condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators said a woman is in custody but would not confirm what charges have been laid, if any.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto Stabbing tagToronto Fatal Stabbing tagCoxwell Avenue Stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers