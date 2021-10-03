Man dead after stabbing at east-end Toronto apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a stabbing at a east-end Toronto apartment building Sunday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of an apartment building in the area of Coxwell and Casci avenues just before 4 a.m.

Police said an altercation took place and a man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital in serious condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators said a woman is in custody but would not confirm what charges have been laid, if any.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

