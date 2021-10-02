Massive crowd gathers for ‘fake’ McMaster University homecoming party

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police were called to the streets near McMaster University Saturday afternoon after an impromptu homecoming party attracted more than 1,000 people.

Officers closed some of the roads in the Westdale neighbourhood after McMaster’s football game against Waterloo at nearby Ron Joyce Stadium attracted a flood of students in the area.

McMaster President David Farrar issued a statement and an apology Sunday, calling the “gathering of several thousand people” a “fake homecoming.”

“McMaster students, and any others who chose to be part of the gathering of several thousand people in our community on Saturday, owe our neighbours, our emergency workers and every other student an apology for the disruptions, disrespect of property and disregard of those who live in our community,” said Farrar. “On their behalf, I apologize for this behaviour, particularly by those who caused damage and put anyone at risk. Such actions are completely unacceptable.”

Numerous @HamiltonPolice and @HPS_Paramedics on scene ongoing large homecoming parties in Westdale. Police have closed the majority of roadways in the area of Dalewood. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/aTc0QPfF7u — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) October 2, 2021

“McMaster will be cooperating fully with Hamilton Police and supporting their work to identify those who participated in any illegal activities,” added Farrar. “We will use the Student Code of Conduct to sanction students who violated the Code’s tenets of behaviour.”

Hamilton Police are dealing with a large gathering of students in the area of Dalewood and Westwood in #HamOnt. Roads are closed as police work to disperse the crowd. Police are encouraging people to leave the area and those failing to comply may face potential fines. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 2, 2021

The game marked the Marauders’ first home contest since the 2019 Ontario university football season.

The Hamilton Fire Department was called to the area after partygoers flipped over a car on Dalewood Avenue.

“The vast majority of our students chose not to be part of the gathering, but those who did, and especially those who chose to be reckless and destructive, put themselves and others at risk,” added Farrar.

Paramedics also responded to the scene but there have been no reports of any serious injuries.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested, charged or ticketed for COVID-19 related violations.

