Rising food prices are forcing grocery shoppers to change habits: 'It's been hard'

Crime

Stephane Parent convicted of 2nd-degree murder in Calgary girlfriend’s death nearly 20 years ago

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 2, 2021 6:54 pm
Stephane Parent arrived at the Calgary International Airport on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, escorted by the RCMP. View image in full screen
Stephane Parent arrived at the Calgary International Airport on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, escorted by the RCMP. Global News

Stephane Parent was convicted of second-degree murder in a Calgary courtroom on Friday for the 2002 Valentine’s Day death of his girlfriend Adrienne McColl.

Read more: Trial begins in Calgary for man accused of killing girlfriend nearly 20 years ago

The 21-year-old’s body was found in a ditch on a farmer’s field near Nanton on Feb. 17, 2002. It wasn’t until 16 years after her death that Parent — now in his 50s — was arrested and charged.

Crown prosecutor Shane Parker said McColl was strangled and suffered a fractured skull from multiple blows to the head.

The 12-person jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching a decision on Friday. The main issue came down to when and where McColl was attacked, according to Parker.

Adrienne McColl, 21, was found dead outside Nanton on Feb. 17, 2002. View image in full screen
Adrienne McColl, 21, was found dead outside Nanton on Feb. 17, 2002. Alberta RCMP

There were 35 Crown witnesses and three for the defence, Parker said, noting that each side had a forensic pathologist testify.

“Her friends are friends we all wish we had. Her surviving family seemed satisfied. Some of her family passed before having such answers.”

Read more: Remembering Adrienne McColl: best friend seeks justice in historical Calgary murder

Parker thanked the jury during the “extremely tough times” brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful for the engaged family, friends and many witnesses,” he said. “The RCMP did themselves proud in this relentless investigation.”

Defence lawyer Gavin Wolch said he withdrew as counsel of record due to a breakdown in the relationship with his client and won’t be commenting, given that he is no longer representing Parent.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 29.

– With files from Jackie Wilson

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
