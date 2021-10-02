N.B. reports 4 deaths and 140 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick confirmed that four people have died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 64.

Of those who have died are a person aged 30-39 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), a person aged 50-59 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and two people aged 70-79, one in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and one in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

Public health also reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 764.

Of the new cases, 94, or 67 per cent, are unvaccinated, 12, or 8.5 per cent, are partially vaccinated and 34l or 24.5 per cent, are fully vaccinated.

There are 44 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 17 in an intensive care unit. No one under the age of 19 is currently hospitalized. Of those currently in hospital, 35 are unvaccinated and nine are either partially or fully vaccinated.

So far, 80.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 89.4 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Outbreak at a nursing home

Public health has declared an outbreak at Shannex Losier Hall, a nursing home in Miramichi.

Following three confirmed cases of COVID-19, public health said it declared an outbreak and activated the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team (PROMT).

Public safety officers to conduct spot checks at churches this weekend

A number of churches in the province have been the site of public COVID-19 exposures recently, the province said in a release.

“While the vast majority of churches have been following the rules of the mandatory order, concerns remain that not all are,” the release read.

Public safety officers will be out this weekend conducting spot checks of churches to ensure the mandatory order rules are being followed. Fines will be given to institutions and individuals who break the mandatory order rules.