B.C.’s top doctor touts COVID-19 vaccination ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s top doctor is urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the comments Friday when asked for advice ahead of the coming long weekend.

“My advice is get vaccinated right now so you can get together safely with your family,” Henry said.

“This virus is still out there and if you’re going to have older members of your family coming together, then you want to make sure that everybody who comes into your household is immunized.”

3:25 B.C. mandates masks for all students K-12 B.C. mandates masks for all students K-12

Henry said it was particularly important for anyone who is gathering with people who are elderly or immunocompromised and are therefore more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Her advice, though, will be too late for British Columbians who have yet to be vaccinated.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, it takes most people two weeks to generate an immune response to the vaccine, and Thanksgiving is just over a week away.

Henry also issued a reminder that several large areas in British Columbia are currently under additional restrictions for personal gatherings due to increased community transmission of COVID-19.

Residents of the eastern Fraser Valley, Interior Health region and Northern Health region are all limited to either five guests or one visiting household.

Last year, as the province was averaging just over 100 new cases per day, health officials urged people to prioritize virtual Thanksgiving dinners and to keep groups small and within one’s social bubble.

2:20 Growing pressure on B.C. government to use COVID-19 rapid testing in schools Growing pressure on B.C. government to use COVID-19 rapid testing in schools

Officials also urged people to prepare food in individual servings rather than buffet style.

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia continues to see high transmission of COVID-19, particularly among people who are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Ministry of Health, 71.2 per cent of new cases over the past week were among people who were not fully vaccinated, while 80.2 per cent of cases that required hospitalization were among people who were not fully vaccinated.

On Friday, the province reported another 11 deaths and 714 new cases.