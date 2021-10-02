Menu

Crime

Quebec police find vehicle believed to have killed teen in hit-and-run

Police say they are still searching for the vehicle's driver and have yet to make an arrest.
By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 2, 2021 5:04 pm
SQ investigators released surveillance video of the suspected vehicle on Friday, as well as a second video showing two pedestrians walking a dog who officers hoped to contact.
SQ investigators released surveillance video of the suspected vehicle on Friday, as well as a second video showing two pedestrians walking a dog who officers hoped to contact. Sûreté du Québec

Quebec provincial police say they believe they have found the vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 16-year-old boy north of Montreal earlier this week but are still searching for the suspect.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said a pick-up truck was located early Saturday morning in a parking lot in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal, after an ongoing search.

“Everyone is angry,” Zachary Tessier, a friend of the victim, told Global News. Tessier said the victim, Émile Martineau, was killed nearby a daycare where his mom works.

“Émile was a good boy who had a lot of joy,” said Lyly Boisvert Delarosbel, another one of Martineau’s friends.

Flowers lay by the side of route 335, where a driver struck and killed a teenage boy on Wednesday and did not stop to help. View image in gallery mode
Flowers lay by the side of route 335, where a driver struck and killed a teenage boy on Wednesday and did not stop to help. Olivia O'Malley/Global News

According to authorities, the vehicle’s description corresponds to one that was sought in connection with the incident that happened Wednesday night.

Police say the teen was struck and killed while walking by the side of route 335 by a driver who did not stop to help him.

SQ investigators released surveillance video of the suspected vehicle on Friday, as well as a second video showing two pedestrians walking a dog that officers hoped to contact.

SQ investigators released surveillance video of the suspected vehicle on Friday, as well as a second video showing two pedestrians walking a dog who officers hoped to contact. View image in gallery mode
SQ investigators released surveillance video of the suspected vehicle on Friday, as well as a second video showing two pedestrians walking a dog who officers hoped to contact.
SQ investigators released surveillance video of the suspected vehicle on Friday, as well as a second video showing two pedestrians walking a dog who officers hoped to contact. View image in gallery mode
SQ investigators released surveillance video of the suspected vehicle on Friday, as well as a second video showing two pedestrians walking a dog who officers hoped to contact.
SQ investigators released surveillance video of the suspected vehicle on Friday, as well as a second video showing two pedestrians walking a dog who officers hoped to contact. View image in gallery mode
SQ investigators released surveillance video of the suspected vehicle on Friday, as well as a second video showing two pedestrians walking a dog who officers hoped to contact. Sûreté du Québec

Police say they have tracked down and interviewed the potential witnesses, but are still searching for the vehicle’s driver and have yet to make an arrest.

–with files from the Canadian Press and Olivia O’Malley, Global News

