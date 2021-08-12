Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 12 2021 9:21pm
02:14

Victim’s family hope for justice at sentencing hearing for man convicted of fatal hit and run

The judge in a Nanaimo court is expected to hand down a sentence in the two year old case. Court heard about the driver’s lengthy list of driving convictions and attempts to hide the truth .

