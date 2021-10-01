Cleanup underway after diesel fuel spills into Edmonton’s Whitemud Creek

Send this page to someone via email

A cleanup effort is underway at Whitemud Creek in south Edmonton after an estimated 100 litres of diesel fuel leaked there on Thursday.

The utility provider Epcor and Alberta Environment and Parks released a joint statement about the incident on Friday.

They said two trucks were involved in a collision at 111 Street and 43 Avenue at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, which resulted in the diesel fuel being released into a catch basin.

“(The fuel) eventually travelled to the outfall at Whitemud Creek,” the statement read. “Epcor has deployed crews to Whitemud Creek and have put three containment measures in place.

“These measures include skimming the water, absorbent pads and booms to contain the release.”

According to the statement, staff at the Rossdale Water Treatment Plant have “been informed of release upstream of the plant and there is no impact to water quality.”

“The containment measures are working and the diesel release is currently contained. Epcor is also conducting water samples during the cleanup, and Alberta Environment and Parks is satisfied with the efforts undertaken.”