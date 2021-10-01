Airdrie RCMP seeking public’s help after human remains found in abandoned utility trailer

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie RCMP are seeking the public’s help after human remains were discovered in a utility trailer east of Calgary Thursday.

In a news release, RCMP said a passing motorist called in what appeared to be an abandoned utility trailer on Township Road 252 and Range Road 283.

When a tow-truck arrived, police said further examination led to the discovery of human remains “believed to be those of a female” inside. Police were subsequently notified.

The trailer is described as homemade with camouflage paint.

The Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and the forensics unit has been called in.

Anyone who may have information about the trailer or who saw the trailer in Calgary or the surrounding area, as well as anyone who may have dash-cam footage in the area of Township Road 252 and Range Road 283 between Sept. 24, 2021 and Sept. 27, 2021 is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or through Crime Stoppers.