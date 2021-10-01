Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Second suspect identified in Trent Hills, Ont. shooting that left 1 man dead

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 9:22 pm
Click to play video: '1 injured following shooting north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP' 1 injured following shooting north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP
WATCH: Northumberland OPP say a man died following a reported shooting in Trent Hills on Sept. 16, 2021 – Sep 16, 2021

Northumberland OPP have identified a second suspect in last month’s shooting in the Municipality of Trent Hills that left one man dead.

On Sept. 16 around 8:12 a.m., officers and paramedics responded to a reported shooting at a Centennial Lane residence in the hamlet of Trent River

Read more: Shooting in Trent Hills now homicide investigation after victim dies: Northumberland OPP

The victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries. The victim was identified as Andrew Brenton Brown, 38, of Warkworth, Ont.

Police initially identified one suspect: Zachary Comeau, 18, of no fixed address. He is described as Caucasian, approximately five-feet-11-inches tall and 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown wavy/curly hair. He has facial tattoos with the images of a “dollar sign” and a “crown.”

Story continues below advertisement
Northumberland OPP have released this image of Zachary Comeau, a suspect in a shooting in Trent River on Sept. 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP have released this image of Zachary Comeau, a suspect in a shooting in Trent River on Sept. 16, 2021. Northumberland OPP

On Friday, police stated a second suspect has been identified as a suspect: Kaveon Terry Marcus Symeon Daniel, 19, of Mississauga. He is described as Black, approximately 5-foot-10, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both individuals.

“If either suspect is seen, do not approach and and call 911 immediately,” OPP said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zachary COMEAU or Kaveon Terry Marcus Symeon DANIEL is asked to call the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit information online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagFatal Shooting tagNorthumberland County tagNorthumberland OPP tagWanted tagTrent Hills tagTrent River shooting tagTrent Hills Shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers