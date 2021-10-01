Second suspect identified in Trent Hills, Ont. shooting that left 1 man dead

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP have identified a second suspect in last month’s shooting in the Municipality of Trent Hills that left one man dead.

On Sept. 16 around 8:12 a.m., officers and paramedics responded to a reported shooting at a Centennial Lane residence in the hamlet of Trent River

The victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries. The victim was identified as Andrew Brenton Brown, 38, of Warkworth, Ont.

Police initially identified one suspect: Zachary Comeau, 18, of no fixed address. He is described as Caucasian, approximately five-feet-11-inches tall and 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown wavy/curly hair. He has facial tattoos with the images of a “dollar sign” and a “crown.”

View image in full screen Northumberland OPP have released this image of Zachary Comeau, a suspect in a shooting in Trent River on Sept. 16, 2021. Northumberland OPP

On Friday, police stated a second suspect has been identified as a suspect: Kaveon Terry Marcus Symeon Daniel, 19, of Mississauga. He is described as Black, approximately 5-foot-10, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both individuals.

“If either suspect is seen, do not approach and and call 911 immediately,” OPP said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zachary COMEAU or Kaveon Terry Marcus Symeon DANIEL is asked to call the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit information online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.