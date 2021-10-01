Menu

Traffic

Weeks of construction to cause delays on South Perimeter Highway, province says

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 6:02 pm
Manitoba Infrastructure is warning about weeks of construction coming to the South Perimeter Highway. View image in full screen
Manitoba Infrastructure is warning about weeks of construction coming to the South Perimeter Highway. Getty Images

The Manitoba government says drivers should expect delays on the South Perimeter Highway as weeks of construction kick off the week.

The construction, slated to start Monday, will see stretches of the highway reduced to a two-lane roadway until at least Oct. 21, the province said in a release Friday.

“Traffic will be reduced to one lane on PTH 100 and reopened to two lanes when crews are not on site,” the release reads.

“The speed limit will be reduced to 60 km/h while workers are present and 80 km/h if travelling on a milled surface and workers are not present.”

The province says the work — which will see existing road surfaces removed and then resurfaced with new asphalt — will not require detours.

Manitoba Infrastructure says updates on the impact to traffic throughout the construction will be provided the province’s website.

