Crime

19-year-old accused of murder in shooting death of Josue Silva released on bail

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted October 1, 2021 4:33 pm
Josue Silva, 18, of London, died July 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Josue Silva, 18, of London, died July 31, 2021. via Westview Funeral Chapel

A 19-year-old woman charged with second-degree murder in the July shooting death of Josue Silva, 18, was released from custody on Friday.

During a virtual court appearance, Emily Altmann was ordered released from custody by Superior Court Justice Alissa Mitchell following a three-day hearing with strict conditions —among them that her parents, named as her sureties, are each to pledge security of $200,000, without deposit.

London police charged Altmann with second-degree murder in early August in connection with Silva’s death in the early morning hours of July 31.

Police said at the time that officers had been called to a large gathering near Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross, north of Lambeth, around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a person with serious injuries.

Silva was rushed to hospital with critical injuries determined to be caused by a gunshot. He was pronounced dead soon after in hospital.

Few details about what transpired have been made public.

Read more: 21-year-old accused of manslaughter in death of Gabriel Neil released on bail

Altmann is also accused of assaulting someone else with a blunt force object on the morning of July 31, and in addition, faces four counts of obstructing a peace officer, court documents show.

Two other people, Carlos Guerra Guerra, 20, and Dylan Schapp, 19, are also charged with second-degree murder in Silva’s death, along with assault with a weapon.

According to her release conditions, Altmann is ordered to reside at the home of her parents and must remain in the residence, unless she is with a surety and it is between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Altmann must also wear a GPS monitor around her ankle, and be under the supervision of at least one of her parents at all times, unless with her lawyer, a physician, or councillor.

She’s also barred from having access to the internet or to any device capable of connecting to the internet, and cannot possess or consume alcohol, unlawful drugs, or non-prescribed medication.

The 19-year-old is also ordered not to communicate with at least 58 individuals, including her co-accused, Guerra and Schapp, and members of Silva’s family.

Altmann is expected to return to court Oct. 20.

A GoFundMe set up to support Silva’s family raised more than $50,000.

