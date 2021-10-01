Menu

Canada

Grouse Grind to close on weekdays to allow for upgrades

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 5:08 pm
The Grouse Grind will be closed weekdays to undergo upgrades. View image in full screen
The Grouse Grind will be closed weekdays to undergo upgrades. Global News

Metro Vancouver announced Friday that the Grouse Grind will close on weekdays for five weeks so the popular trail can undergo upgrades.

The trail will be closed from Monday to Friday starting Monday until Nov. 7.

Click to play video: 'Grouse Grind becomes part of regional park' Grouse Grind becomes part of regional park
Grouse Grind becomes part of regional park – Jul 28, 2017

If conditions allow, it will be open on Saturdays and Sundays and on Thanksgiving Day, Oct. 11.

The closure of the Grind coincides with the annual fall maintenance closure at the Grouse Mountain Resort that runs from Oct. 18 to Nov. 5.

Read more: Two hikers rescued after going out of bounds on Grouse Grind trail

During that time, there will be no access to the Grouse Mountain Skyride or mountain-top facilities. During the temporary closure of the Skyride, trail users will be required to hike down the BCMC trail. Hiking down the Grouse Grind trail is not permitted.

