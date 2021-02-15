Two hikers rescued after going out of bounds on Grouse Grind trail

Send this page to someone via email

North Shore Rescue crews had another busy weekend saving two hikers overnight who had become stuck on Grouse Mountain.

The hikers went out of bounds after straying from the Grouse Grind trail.

They soon found themselves in dangerous, icy terrain and were surrounded by cliffs, North Shore Rescue said.

One of the hikers was clinging to the roots of a tree for hours before rescue crews showed up.

Officials said the situation could have been a lot worse.

“They were in a steep spot above cliffs and we did have to put them on a rope to bring them back up,” Scott Merriman with North Shore Rescue told Global News, adding there are lots of lessons to be learned from this experience.

“These guys did not have a plan of where they were going, they were unequipped for the weather conditions … and the trail they were headed on.”

Avalanche Canada listed the avalanche risk in the Sea to Sky region as “considerable” on Saturday, while it was rated as “moderate” in the South Coast regions.