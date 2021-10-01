COVID-19: Hospitalizations down 1 as Quebec records 643 cases, 6 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 643 new cases and six additional deaths Friday as the COVID-19 health crisis continues.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations was down by one to 310. Of those patients, 84 were in intensive care units, for a decrease of seven compared with the previous day.

The vaccination campaign saw another 18,077 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last 24 hours. The province has given more than 12.9 million shots to date.

So far, the province says 89 per cent of the population aged 12 and over has received at least one dose, while 84 per cent have received both doses.

On Thursday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé loosened capacity restrictions for sports and cultural venues with assigned seating, saying it was time for people who are adequately vaccinated to regain a sense of normalcy.

Spectators must show proof of vaccination and masks will be mandatory to access venues operating fully.

The total caseload since the start of the pandemic climbed to 410,823 on Friday and health officials say 393, 595 have recovered. The death toll linked to the virus has now topped 11,377.