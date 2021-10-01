Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Hospitalizations down 1 as Quebec records 643 cases, 6 new deaths

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 11:36 am
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a COVID-19 rapid testing business in Montreal, Sunday, September 12, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a COVID-19 rapid testing business in Montreal, Sunday, September 12, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec reported 643 new cases and six additional deaths Friday as the COVID-19 health crisis continues.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations was down by one to 310. Of those patients, 84 were in intensive care units, for a decrease of seven compared with the previous day.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec eases capacity restrictions for sports, cultural venues with assigned seating

The vaccination campaign saw another 18,077 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last 24 hours. The province has given more than 12.9 million shots to date.

So far, the province says 89 per cent of the population aged 12 and over has received at least one dose, while 84 per cent have received both doses.

On Thursday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé loosened capacity restrictions for sports and cultural venues with assigned seating, saying it was time for people who are adequately vaccinated to regain a sense of normalcy.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Quebec to give 3rd dose of vaccine to seniors in long-term care homes' Quebec to give 3rd dose of vaccine to seniors in long-term care homes
Quebec to give 3rd dose of vaccine to seniors in long-term care homes

Spectators must show proof of vaccination and masks will be mandatory to access venues operating fully.

The total caseload since the start of the pandemic climbed to 410,823 on Friday and health officials say 393, 595 have recovered. The death toll linked to the virus has now topped 11,377.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagQuebec Numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers