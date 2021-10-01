Quebec police watchdog investigates death of man in Sainte-Adèle

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old man was shot and killed by provincial police on Thursday night in Sainte-Adele.

Police found a man inside a home on Lesage Street when they responded to an alarm just before 10 p.m.

Read more: BEI clarifies that teen did not receive CPR after being shot by Quebec police

Police say they tried to establish a conversation with the man before he allegedly reached for an item in a backpack. Police then attempted to subdue the intruder with a stun gun.

They were unsuccessful. Police say the intruder once again reached into his backpack, this time retrieving a firearm prompting police to open fire. The suspect was hit at least once and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

No other details have been made available.

Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes, has taken over the investigation.