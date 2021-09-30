Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Spear-wielding B.C. man, neighbour who encouraged him arrested after standoff, say RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 4:40 pm
A three-hour standoff in Lillooet on Sept. 27 ended with the man being shot with a less-lethal round. A neighbour who police say encouraged the suspect was also arrested. View image in full screen
A three-hour standoff in Lillooet on Sept. 27 ended with the man being shot with a less-lethal round. A neighbour who police say encouraged the suspect was also arrested. File / Global News

A B.C. man who ran at police while carrying a knife and a homemade spear was arrested earlier this week, as was a neighbour who RCMP say encouraged the suspect.

According to Lillooet RCMP, the incident on the morning of Sept. 27 involved a man apparently having a mental health issue, eventually ending after a three-hour standoff.

Police say they were first alerted after being told that someone had been chased through a yard by a man with a knife, and that windows had also been broken on a trailer near Moha and Landfill roads.

Read more: Squamish RCMP arrest man with rifle who prompted shelter-in-place order

“Police attended and located a male with knife and a large homemade spear,” said Lillooet RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“The attending member attempted to arrest the male for assault with a weapon when the male began running at police with the spear pointed toward the officer.”

RCMP say the officer evaded the man and tried to de-escalate the situation.

“The male appeared to be having a mental health issue,” said police. “However, he continued to be aggressive with police and refused to obey commands to drop the knife and homemade spear.”

The incident turned into a standoff, with the RCMP’s emergency response team (ERT) being called in. The ERT shot the man with a less-lethal 40-millimetre round that knocked him to the ground, resulting in his arrest.

Police say the man was transported to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and that the incident is under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Downtown Chilliwack closed by standoff' Downtown Chilliwack closed by standoff
Downtown Chilliwack closed by standoff

While that was happening, RCMP say a nearby resident began yelling at the suspect, attempting to encourage him while also harassing police and ERT members.

Story continues below advertisement

“The resident was told to return inside his house,” said RCMP. “However, he refused and continued to obstruct police. The resident at one point asked police to assist him with some firewood while police were actively engaged with the male with weapons.”

Police say after the standoff suspect was arrested, the nearby resident was arrested for obstructing a police officer and transported to cells.

RCMP said the resident was subsequently released with a future court date.

Click to play video: 'Police in Florida release footage of standoff with heavily-armed teens' Police in Florida release footage of standoff with heavily-armed teens
Police in Florida release footage of standoff with heavily-armed teens – Jun 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Standoff tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagBC Southern Interior tagEmergency Response Team tagLillooet tagobstructing police tagRCMP standoff tagLillooet RCMP tagBC ERT tagneighbour arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers