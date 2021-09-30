Hydro-Quebec employee rushed to hospital in critical condition after fall

Send this page to someone via email

A Hydro-Quebec employee is in critical condition after falling about six metres (20 feet) while doing work in Côte-des Neiges Thursday morning.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the man was working on power lines above Goyer Street just after 11 a.m. when a truck crashed into the bucket truck he was using.

Inspectors with the workplace health and safety board (CNESST) have determined the impact caused the man to be launched out of the bucket.

Police said he fell about six meters to the ground and landed on his head.

Contractor Fady Mehanna was doing renovation work inside a nearby building and went outside when he heard a commotion.

“When we came out after all the noise and screaming and everything, the guy was on the floor. He was in bad shape,” Mehanna recounted.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Police and CNESST are trying to determine whether or not the man was properly fastened to the elevated bucket, and if all proper training and safety protocols were followed.