London, Ont. police seek missing woman, 63, last seen in Mount Elgin

London police are looking for a 63-year-old woman last seen in Mount Elgin, Ont.

Police say Lois Blackburn, of London, was reported missing Thursday morning.

She was last seen in the area of Plank and Duffy lines in Mount Elgin, though police did not specify when she was last seen.

“Lois may be travelling in a 2004, grey, Honda Accord ULX, with Ontario licence plate CPVV 370. Lois may also be travelling with a small Pomeranian dog,” police say.

She is described by police as a Black woman who is five-feet-two-inches tall with short blonde hair. She also wears glasses.

Police say they and family are concerned for her welfare.

