Heavy rain, wind send tree crashing down on cars in Vancouver

Heavy rain and wind knocked down a large tree in Vancouver, sending it crashing down onto a couple of vehicles overnight.
The accident happened on Nelson Street and police attended the scene early Thursday morning.
A rainfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, including Burnaby, New Westminster, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.
The highest amounts of rainfall, says Environment Canada, are expected over Howe Sound and the North Shore Mountains.
As of Thursday morning, the storm had caused a series of power outages across the province, affecting thousands of customers.
Heavily impacted areas included the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, northern Vancouver Island and the northern part of the province.
