Weather

Heavy rain, wind send tree crashing down on cars in Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 1:51 pm
A large tree felled by heavy rain and wind landed on top of a car on Nelson Street in Vancouver, B.C. between Sept. 29 and 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Heavy rain and wind knocked down a large tree in Vancouver, sending it crashing down onto a couple of vehicles overnight.

The accident happened on Nelson Street and police attended the scene early Thursday morning.

Police roped off a portion of Nelson Street west of Denman Street on Thursday morning after a large tree came crashing down during an overnight storm. View image in full screen
A rainfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, including Burnaby, New Westminster, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

The highest amounts of rainfall, says Environment Canada, are expected over Howe Sound and the North Shore Mountains.

READ MORE: Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound

As of Thursday morning, the storm had caused a series of power outages across the province, affecting thousands of customers.

Heavily impacted areas included the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, northern Vancouver Island and the northern part of the province.

B.C. evening weather forecast:Sept. 29
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
