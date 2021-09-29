Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound

Residents of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound will want to keep their rain gear handy, with more wet weather in the forecast.
Environment Canada has issued another rainfall warning for the regions, with heavy precipitation expected Wednesday night and into Thursday.
Rainfall of between 50 and 70 millimetres is forecast, with more than 90 millimetres possible in Howe Sound and over the North Shore Mountains.
Environment Canada is also warning of strong southeasterly winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour, easing before Thursday morning.
Wind warnings were also issued for eastern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Haida Gwaii.
