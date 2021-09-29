Menu

Weather

Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'What you need know about B.C.’s up coming weather season' What you need know about B.C.’s up coming weather season
This fall/winter is expected to be another La Nina season. However, Environment Canada says that is not enough information to produce a confident long-range forecast this year. Here's why and what you need know about this up coming season – Sep 14, 2021

Residents of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound will want to keep their rain gear handy, with more wet weather in the forecast.

Environment Canada has issued another rainfall warning for the regions, with heavy precipitation expected Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Follow the forecast week by week’ — B.C.’s weather outlook for fall and winter

Rainfall of between 50 and 70 millimetres is forecast, with more than 90 millimetres possible in Howe Sound and over the North Shore Mountains.

Environment Canada is also warning of strong southeasterly winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour, easing before Thursday morning.

Wind warnings were also issued for eastern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Haida Gwaii.

Click to play video: 'New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness' New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness
New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness – Nov 13, 2020

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
