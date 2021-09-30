Menu

Canada

Ontario marks 1st National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2021 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'MPP urges people to get involved on the inaugural Truth and Reconciliation Day' MPP urges people to get involved on the inaugural Truth and Reconciliation Day
WATCH ABOVE: The only MPP who attended a residential school, Sol Mamakwa discusses what the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation means to him, and how the government is still fail Indigenous Peoples.

TORONTO, Kan. — The chief of an Ontario First Nation says the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is about truth, loss and the strength of the people who survive.

Chief R. Stacey Laforme, of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, spoke at a Toronto ceremony to mark the day honouring Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.

Read more: Truth and Reconciliation: Preserving and revitalizing Indigenous languages

He says the pain, hurt and grief of the losses at residential schools is strong.

But he says he is hopeful for the future because people understand that the lives lost were those of children of this country.

Read more: The Truth about Reconciliation: How a day isn’t enough

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Doug Ford attended the ceremony and says recent discoveries of remains at the sites of former residential schools underscores the need for Ontarians to learn about the lasting harms of the system.

Ford says the day is an opportunity to reflect, strengthen relationships with Indigenous Peoples, and play an active role in reconciliation.

Click to play video: 'Truth and Reconciliation: Preserving and revitalizing Indigenous languages' Truth and Reconciliation: Preserving and revitalizing Indigenous languages
Truth and Reconciliation: Preserving and revitalizing Indigenous languages
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Doug Ford tagFirst Nations tagNational Day for Truth and Reconciliation tagOntario First Nations tagmississaugas of the credit first nation tagChief R. Stacey Laforme tagOntario Indigenous Culture tagOntario National Day for Truth and Reconciliation tag

