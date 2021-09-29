COVID-19: Eleven more deaths, 813 new cases reported in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control reported 813 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Wednesday.

The update brought B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases to 754, the highest it has been since the first week of May.

Of the new cases, 303 were in the Fraser Health region, 102 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 208 were in the Interior Health region, 118 were in the Northern Health region and 82 were in the Island Health region.

Health officials said people who were not fully vaccinated made up 72 per cent of all cases over the last week, and 80.8 per cent of cases in hospital over the past two weeks.

Nine out of 10 COVID-19 patients in the ICU were not fully vaccinated.

There were 6,185 active cases throughout the province, and new outbreaks declared at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and the University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George.

Officials reported 340 infectious cases in hospital, jumping by 24 overnight. Of them, 146 were in critical or intensive care, an increase of five from Tuesday.

Last week, the province acknowledged that scores of people initially admitted to hospital for COVID-19 but who were no longer infectious or were now being treated for other issues remained hospitalized, but were not included in the daily count.

As of Sept. 21 there were 152 such patients. The province has not issued an updated figure.

Officials said more than 4.07 million people, representing 87.9 per cent of those eligible and 79.1 per cent of B.C.’s entire population, has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, 3.74 million people, representing 80.8 per cent of those eligible and 72.7 per cent of B.C.’s population, has had two doses.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 186,245 cases and 1,953 deaths.

