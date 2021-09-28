SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Another 652 COVID-19 cases reported in B.C. amid new restrictions for eastern Fraser Valley

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 6:52 pm
Click to play video: 'New COVID-19 restrictions coming to B.C.’s eastern Fraser Valley on Tuesday' New COVID-19 restrictions coming to B.C.’s eastern Fraser Valley on Tuesday
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the B.C. government is putting in additional restrictions in the eastern Fraser Valley because of rising COVID-19 case counts.

Another 652 cases of COVID-19 were reported in British Columbia on Tuesday, along with two additional deaths.

According to numbers provided on the BC Centre for Disease Control dashboard, 219 cases were in the Fraser Health region, 70 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 162 were in the Interior Health region, 82 were in Island Health,  and 117 were in Northern Health.

A total of 316 people are in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 13 from Monday. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care remained unchanged at 141.

The two deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,942.

The number of active cases in the province dipped below 6,000 to 5,992.

Earlier in the day, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced regional restrictions that cover the eastern Fraser Valley in Hope, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission and Agassiz-Harrison.

Click to play video: 'B.C. announces third doses of COVID-19 vaccine for seniors in long-term care and assisted living' B.C. announces third doses of COVID-19 vaccine for seniors in long-term care and assisted living
B.C. announces third doses of COVID-19 vaccine for seniors in long-term care and assisted living

Henry said private gatherings will be limited to five additional people or one additional household and to 10 people outdoors, unless everyone is vaccinated.

Organized events like weddings or conferences will be limited to 10 people, or 50 people outside, unless everyone is fully vaccinated, which can be verified on the province’s vaccine passport.

Read more: B.C. data shows dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children

Henry also announced that people living in long-term care and assisted living will be offered a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

–with files from The Canadian Press

