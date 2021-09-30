Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Gradual warm-up for first weekend of October

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 1:59 pm
There is a chance of showers across the region Saturday evening. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers across the region Saturday evening. SkyTracker Weather

A frontal boundary will sweep through the region on Thursday, and 5 to 10 millimetres of rain is possible, with temperatures peaking in the mid-teens in the afternoon.

Skies will clear Thursday night, and temperatures will fall within a few degrees of the freezing mark, with a risk of frost in higher elevation areas.

After a chance of morning fog patches, mostly sunny skies will return to finish the week.

After some morning fog patches, mostly sunny skies return to the Okanagan on Friday. View image in full screen
After some morning fog patches, mostly sunny skies return to the Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

On Friday, October will start with the mercury rebounding to around 16 C late in the day.

Clouds will return to start the first weekend of October, with some late-day showers possible on Saturday as daytime highs hop into the upper teens.

For Sunday, the afternoon could see 20-degree heat under mostly cloudy skies, before daytime highs slip back into the teens next week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

