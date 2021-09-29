University of Regina receives generous donation

On Wednesday, the University of Regina received a $2.08-million donation from alumnus Nevan Krogan and his partners.

It is the largest one-time donation to the university by an alum, and will be used to fully fund the Children of Haiti Project (COHP) Scholarship.

Starting in fall 2023, the scholarship will provide 10 COHP graduates the opportunity to pursue a fully funded undergraduate degree in the discipline of their choice at the U of R, with their tuition, housing, immigration costs and living expenses covered.

“I’m trying to give young people an opportunity,” Krogan said. “I think that’s part of the motivation is to try to give younger people an opportunity just like I had and some of these kids are a lot smarter than I was or am now, so just giving them an opportunity is going to be amazing.”

The Children of Haiti Project is a private, non-profit organization with the mission to bring strong and effective progressive education, nutrition and medical care to some of the poorest children in Haiti and to create the country’s future leaders.

“These students’ families are counting on them and they feel lucky and this is something they are not taking for granted,” co-founder and country director of COHP Dominique Pierre said. “I would like them to be themselves, whatever role they choose to take, I would like them to become model citizens.”