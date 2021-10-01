Alleged victims of stabbing attack say Montreal police failed to protect them

Send this page to someone via email

Three alleged victims of a Montreal stabbing attack are speaking out against the justice system.

They feel it failed to protect them from the incident that has a man facing a long list of charges including attempted murder.

Her week-long stay in hospital is over, but 39-year-old Courtney Mattix still has a long road to recovery.

“I’m still going through a lot of nightmares and trauma,” she said.

Mattix still has trouble walking, and showed Global News graphic photos of a wound she says she sustained in a stabbing attack on Sept. 12.

Two other people were also injured in the incident, including Mattix’s boyfriend, Mario Chery.

“I got stabbed in my back, right next to my spinal cord,” said the third person who cannot be identified due to a publication ban on the victim’s name.

“I have a scar on my face that’s going to be there for life,” said Chery.

They say they are all traumatized, and have harsh words for police.

“They didn’t do their jobs,” said Chery.

Mattix says after breaking things off with her ex-partner Mack Borden, the 53-year-old man turned violent.

At the end of August, Borden was charged with assault and destroying property, and was ordered by the court not to be within 200 metres of Mattix. She says he was given the keys to the apartment they shared, however, and attacked her on Sept. 11.

Mattix left the apartment, and says police told her they would keep an eye on the Côte-des-Neiges building.

She wanted to go back and grab some of her belongings on Sept. 12, and says she consulted with police.

“They said, ‘Well, we don’t think he’s there, you can go and get some stuff.’ By the time we got there he was there. He was in the house,” she said.

Chery and two others had come along with Mattix to offer support. They say Borden went on a rampage with a kitchen knife.

“He got me in the leg and in the stomach,” said Mattix.

“I was leaking blood all over myself,” said Chery, who showed Global News wounds on his face and back.

“All I could see is his arm, just go up and down, up and down,” Chery said of watching the alleged assailant standing over Mattix.

He says he managed to muster the strength to push Borden down.

“I was just thinking ‘he’s going to kill her,'” he said. “None of this would have happened if the police would have sat there, provided an undercover cop to surveil the house.”

Police arrived soon after and detained the alleged attacker.

Mattix told Global News since getting out of hospital, she’s not been able to reach investigators.

“I can’t rely on the justice system for anything because they can’t even return a phone call,” she said.

Montreal Police would not comment on the case because it’s before the court.

Borden’s lawyer Safaa Essakhri would only tell Global News that her client is presumed innocent, and she is in ongoing discussions with prosecutors.

He is facing a laundry list of charges including attempted murder and assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.

The alleged victims say they are waiting to get psychological help from a local CLSC as they process the traumatic event. They can’t afford private psychological help and hope they won’t need to wait too long.

Borden has a court appearance on Oct. 8 to set a date for a bail hearing.

Quebec recently set up a hotline offering free legal advice to victims of domestic or sexual violence. The number is 1-833-REBATIR. Domestic violence victims can SOS Violence Conjugale at 1-800-363-9010 24/7.