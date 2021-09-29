52-year-old man critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 52-year-old man was critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough early Wednesday.

Police said in a news release that officers were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the collision on Lawrence Avenue East near Orton Park Road.

The release said the victim was crossing mid-block on Lawrence Avenue heading north.

A 32-year-old man driving a Jaguar heading west on Lawrence Avenue then struck the pedestrian in the westbound lanes, police said.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

