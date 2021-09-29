Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

52-year-old man critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 3:44 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a 52-year-old man was critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough early Wednesday.

Police said in a news release that officers were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the collision on Lawrence Avenue East near Orton Park Road.

The release said the victim was crossing mid-block on Lawrence Avenue heading north.

Read more: No serious injuries reported after collision involving school bus and 2 cars in Toronto

A 32-year-old man driving a Jaguar heading west on Lawrence Avenue then struck the pedestrian in the westbound lanes, police said.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Gunshot wound victim found at Toronto hospital following shooting in Lindsay: police' Gunshot wound victim found at Toronto hospital following shooting in Lindsay: police
Gunshot wound victim found at Toronto hospital following shooting in Lindsay: police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagtoronto police service tagScarborough tagPedestrian Struck tagToronto Collision tagLawrence Avenue East tagScarborough Collision tagOrton Park Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers